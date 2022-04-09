Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $184.41. 250,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

