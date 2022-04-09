Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 424,400 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. 675,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

