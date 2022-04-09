Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,558 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ARW opened at $109.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

