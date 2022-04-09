Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 37.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

O opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

