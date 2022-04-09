Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $40,676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,952 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average of $169.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

