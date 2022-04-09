Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

