Ieq Capital LLC Sells 161 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

BBY opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

