Indorse Token (IND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Indorse Token (IND) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $416,641.10 and $30.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

