Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 5,583,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.