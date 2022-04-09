Insider Buying: Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Insider Acquires 28,793 Shares of Stock

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Rating) insider Yin (Ivan) Teo bought 28,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$11,776.34 ($8,854.39).
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Vmoto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vmoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vmoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.