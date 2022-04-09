Insider Buying: Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Insider Acquires 28,793 Shares of Stock

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Rating) insider Yin (Ivan) Teo bought 28,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$11,776.34 ($8,854.39).

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Vmoto Company Profile

Vmoto Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of electric two-wheel vehicles worldwide. Its electric two-wheel vehicles include electric mopeds and motorcycles. The company offers its products primarily under the Vmoto, Super Soco, and E-Max brand names.

