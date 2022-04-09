Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
