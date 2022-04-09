Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

