Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.16. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,770 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.
