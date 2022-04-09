International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.70. 2,679,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

