Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.42

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.42 and traded as high as C$39.88. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$39.74, with a volume of 250,059 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

