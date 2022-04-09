Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.84. 1,712,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

