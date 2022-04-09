IQeon Market Capitalization Tops $8.35 Million (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $183,897.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

