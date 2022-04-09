iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 295,849 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.