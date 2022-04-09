iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.