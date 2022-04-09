iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.66. The stock had a trading volume of 392,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

