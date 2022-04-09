iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

