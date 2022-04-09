Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 2.1%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. 54 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
