Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

JANX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 36,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,970. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.