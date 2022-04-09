JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,935,024 shares of company stock valued at $42,401,949. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

