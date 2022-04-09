JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 149,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

NYSE:JELD opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

