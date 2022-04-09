John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 3,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 197.50% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

