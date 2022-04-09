Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.