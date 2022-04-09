Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 271,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 471,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.7% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 500,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,177. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

