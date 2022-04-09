KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 10,992,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

