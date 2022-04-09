Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.47. 95,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,508,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

