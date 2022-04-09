Kleros (PNK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $52.01 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00240638 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.