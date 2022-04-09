Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

