Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of FMC worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. 960,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $138.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.