Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.24 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.92. 2,829,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

