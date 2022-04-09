Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 333,073 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,806. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

