Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.46 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $608.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.53 and a 200 day moving average of $599.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

