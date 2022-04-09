Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.77 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,561. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

