Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $352.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

