Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.96.

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,593.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 902,370 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

