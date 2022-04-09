Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 602,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

