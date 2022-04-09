Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $51.65 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.
KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
