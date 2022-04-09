Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $51.65 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

