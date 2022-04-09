Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 702 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 800,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,715,000 after buying an additional 52,948 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,101.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 87,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPM stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.