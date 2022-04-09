Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09.
Legendary Investments Company Profile (LON:LEG)
Featured Stories
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Legendary Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legendary Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.