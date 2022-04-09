Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $8,179,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

