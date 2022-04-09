Levolution Reaches Market Cap of $8.95 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $57,355.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

