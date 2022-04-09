Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

