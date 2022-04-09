Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.42 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $200,517.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00262627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

