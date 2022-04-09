Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,200 and have sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $13.67 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

