MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 13,800 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,496.15.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.37. 232,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,313. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.96. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$29.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

