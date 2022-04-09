Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.38

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.38 and traded as high as C$143.60. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$143.01, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mainstreet Equity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$130.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

