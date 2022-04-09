Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.37

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.37 and traded as low as $15.75. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 7,305 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

